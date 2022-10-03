Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. My parents are both immigrants and emphasized the privilege it was to get an education in the States. Neither of my parents got degrees in America and they both work very labor-heavy jobs. They were adamant that my sister and I get at least undergraduate degrees and encouraged graduate degrees. My parents worked about 12 hours a day, six days a week when I was growing up so they could afford to pay for college for both me and my sister. We went to the same very pricey private university (approx. $65,000/year). I sometimes wonder if this was the right move looking back since going to a public university would have saved a lot of money, especially since I went for a medical degree right out of school.