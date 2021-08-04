Do you worry about money now?

Yes. I graduated in the middle of the pandemic and just started my first adult job at 29. In grad school, I was living paycheck to paycheck but I was able to save a little because I already come from a place of financial privilege. Most of my current savings are from this past year alone. I'm extremely grateful I'm able to live with my parents rent-free; however, compared to my friends who got jobs out of college, I feel really behind in terms of general and retirement savings, housing/property, career, etc. I didn't think about any of that when I decided to enter a five-year Ph.D. program in my early 20s. I'm also an only child and will have to care for my parents when they're no longer able to themselves since we don't have family in the U.S. My parents have retirement savings, but I am their retirement/caretaker fallback plan.