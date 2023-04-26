Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a research assistant who makes $68,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on Pilates.
Occupation: Research Assistant
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 24
Location: San Francisco, CA
Salary: $68,000
Net Worth: ~$117,000 ($6,062 in checking/regular savings, $7,137 in a Roth IRA, $14,153.31 in my employer 403(b) and $89,164 in a stock investment account. There's also about $1,000 remaining in my education account).
Debt: $0. I was privileged to not have to take out loans for undergrad.
Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $2,102.07
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,525 (I share an apartment with three roommates).
Cell Phone: $40 (sent to my mom).
Gym: $90
ClassPass: $36
Insurance: $187.14, deducted from my paycheck for dental/medical/vision insurance, including contribution to a medical FSA.
Medication: $11.67
Utilities: $60
Wi-Fi: covered by my employer.
Streaming: I use the accounts of various friends and family.
Apple Music: $10.99
iCloud Storage: $2.99
Roth IRA: $500
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, although my parents claim they would have been fine with me doing something else as long as I had a plan and that "something else" was starting my own business. Both of my parents have advanced degrees, my older siblings followed that path, and I was very academically motivated so it was always assumed that I would go to college. I ended up attending a very expensive liberal arts college out of state, which was paid for through a combination of scholarships, financial aid, an education account my parents set up when I was a baby, and help from my aunt and uncle. Without having a family who understood how the US higher education system works and who was willing to support me during my education, I wouldn't have been able to attend undergrad debt-free and I don't take for granted this privilege.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents were, and are, extremely frugal so most of the conversations we had about money were about learning the difference between wants and needs. My first detailed conversations about money were during my senior year of high school when my dad revealed that I had investment/education accounts set up for me and we sat down and made spreadsheets for the cost of college.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was working for my mom's business for spending money. I also had various babysitting gigs at my church. My first W2 job was as a barista in my junior year of high school. I got it for gas and going-out money but it was made clear that my real job was getting good grades.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No. We weren't fancy but always had extracurriculars like sports and music lessons, new clothes for school, and visited my mom's family in South America often.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I have anxiety in general so I always worry my spending habits are unhealthy and feel guilty about not saving more. I make good money for my industry but I live in a HCOL area and my salary doesn't compare to tech salaries. I'm preparing to go to grad school soon and I'm extremely anxious about taking on student debt to go into an even less profitable sector of education and social services, knowing I'll likely never make six figures.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
At 22, when I started my first job out of college and was solely responsible for my bills and expenses, although I stayed on my parents' health insurance until 23. I have a financial safety net in the form of my own investment/savings account, and I could always move in with my parents or aunts. I used some money from my investment account to cover moving costs when I switched jobs and I briefly moved in with my aunt and uncle after college.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Yes. My parents set up investment accounts for my siblings and me when we were young, as well as education accounts. I don't know the total value but I know it was significant. I received $5,000 when my grandfather passed away. In college, I got a hand-me-down family car, which I eventually sold for $6,000. Additionally, my aunt and uncle, who are DINKs, contributed to my college education.
Day One
7:30 a.m. — I wake up and start mentally prepping to do my planned run in the cold but when I check my phone I see that I must have slept through my alarm. My cat is also being sooooo sweet right now and it's rainy out. I cuddle with him for about half an hour until I finally get up, brush my teeth, take my antidepressants and roll out my yoga mat to do day three of a Yoga with Adriene 30-day challenge.
8:30 a.m. — I'm feeling hungry so I decide to make coffee and a smoothie (frozen berries, almond milk, hemp hearts, PB2, silken tofu, dates and a little bit of dairy-free vanilla yogurt, plus a liquid vitamin D3 supplement) before trying to do my run later in the day. I wash up dishes from last night and take my beverages to my desk to drink while I check work emails.
9:30 a.m. — The guy I'm casually dating, N., texts me a screenshot of today's weather radar. It's looking nasty and outside the wind starts going crazy. My (single-paned) windows are getting hammered with hail. I accept that if I'm going to run today, it won't be in the morning, so I finally do my skincare routine (Biossance gentle cleanser, The Ordinary vitamin C and gua sha, La Roche-Posay moisturizer with SPF). While I'm doing it, I drop my vitamin C and spill about a quarter of the bottle. I get dressed in a Zoom-friendly but cozy sweater and sweatpants. I leave my workout clothes on underneath, aspirationally.
11 a.m. — Briefly emerge from a data cleaning task to make peanut butter cinnamon toast, which is my gloomy day go-to. Put on a podcast and get back to it.
12:20 p.m. — There's a break in the bad weather so I take a running lunch break before my afternoon meetings start. I really appreciate how flexible my job is, especially on my WFH days. I take running quite seriously as it's always been a big part of my life, and I'm currently gearing up for marathon training. I run six miles. Partway through it hails/rains again and by the time I get home my hair looks like a wet rat's nest so I have to shower and do a super fast wash. Sidebar: I recently decided to try Ouai shampoo/conditioner and unfortunately my hair has never felt or looked better.
1:30 p.m. — Back at my desk just in time for a project check-in. One of our external partners is super delayed in their timeline so this meeting is mostly a high-level planning meeting.
2 p.m. — Heat up leftover pesto pizza. I take it back to my desk and eat while reviewing planning notes from that project. Normally I don't like to have food in my room but our main heater has been broken and it's too cold to stay in the kitchen long. I also do some participant management stuff.
3 p.m. — My official acceptance letter from a grad program hits my inbox! I got the phone call last week so I already knew, but now it's official. I'm still waiting to hear from a few programs but it's a relief to get the first one. I feel like I've accomplished some external validation since someone thinks I'm smart enough to go to grad school. I'm getting sleepy and am still hungry so I make myself a cup of tea and snack on some chips and dates. I switch back to data stuff for a while before hopping onto a participant orientation.
4:30 p.m. — Log off as I tutor weekly at a youth nonprofit at 5. Since I have plans after, I change into a long-sleeve bodysuit from Parade and a thrifted jacket, and put on a little makeup. My going-out makeup routine has been Ilia skin tint, Hula bronzer, Glossier blush/highlighter/mascara/brow gel, Supergoop SPF eyeshadow and Fenty brown eyeliner. I set it all with Supergoop setting spray, which smells terrible and maybe does nothing except add SPF.
6:40 p.m. — We wrap up the session debrief and I speed-walk to catch the next bus but tragically miss it. I have to Uber to dinner, which is $12.90 after tip. $12.90
7:15 p.m. — I meet my friend, A., and my sister-in-law, L., for ramen. I order vegan ramen, a soju canned cocktail, and gyoza to share. $44.70
8:15 p.m. — We're seeing one of my favorite singers tonight and A. calls an Uber to the venue, where we meet up with a group of friends already there. At the venue, I buy a T-shirt ($35) and a round of drinks ($28.70). The show is amazing and moving and she's SO GOOD and I love every second of it. $63.70
10:45 p.m. — The show is over and we gather outside. My friends are getting rides home so I walk to N.'s apartment since he lives in the neighborhood. It's not raining anymore but the lights are shining off the wet streets and I'm listening to some of my favorite songs from the concert, having a very main character moment. I'm going to be so sad to potentially leave this city in a few months for school. N. and I are both beat so after I wash my face we go straight to bed and fall asleep cuddling.
Daily Total: $121.30
Day Two
7 a.m. — I did not sleep well because unfortunately N. is a whole-ass space heater. We wake up and morning cuddles turn into drowsy fooling around. While N. showers, I make the bed, take my meds and brush my teeth. N. makes coffee and toasts English muffins for us.
8:30 a.m. — N. gets me an Uber home. At home, I greet the cat, then check my inbox for anything urgent. There's nothing so I do day four of Yoga with Adriene. Then I do my morning skincare and settle into work.
11:45 a.m. — By the time my morning meeting is over I'm hungry so I make an early lunch. I make rice and sauté onions, garlic, mushrooms and tomatoes, as well as a tofurkey sausage. While I eat, I do the NYT sudoku. I make a cup of tea and go back to my desk for hours of data cleaning. I put on Perfect Match as background entertainment.
3:30 p.m. — The weather still isn't it today so I book a Pilates class on ClassPass for later. I don't have enough credits so I buy two more ($6). Briefly emerge for a snack break of tortilla chips and I pull leftover lentil ragù out of the freezer for tonight. $6
5:15 p.m. — I wrap up the work day. Since it's the end of the month, I pay rent and move $500 into my Roth IRA (included in monthly expenses). I vacuum my room and the halls and chat with one of my roommates for a bit before heading to my class at 6. I hate weight lifting but I know strength training is important for injury prevention and general health. I've found reformer Pilates to be an enjoyable substitute since I can't force myself to do exercise I don't enjoy.
7 p.m. — I take a body shower and toss a load of laundry in (thank god for in-unit). I heat up my lentil ragù and make chickpea pasta to go with it. I did not make nearly enough pasta to go with the amount of sauce I have, so I have to do two rounds of boiling water, and then I have too much pasta.
8 p.m. — I walk over to A.'s apartment and we watch two episodes of Teen Wolf. It's so nice that my best friend lives in my neighborhood. We love walkable communities!
9:30 p.m. — Walk home and switch my laundry before doing my night routine. I wash my face with Sulwhasoo cleansing oil, add a layer of The Ordinary Buffet serum, and First Aid Beauty moisturizer. I'm in bed with my book before 10:30.
Daily Total: $6
Day Three
6:15 a.m. — My alarm goes off but my cat is being so sweet and my bed is so cozy, I hit snooze.
7 a.m. — Okay now I am awake and a little annoyed for oversleeping so much. I have been super off my ideal schedule and it makes me feel weird. It's too late to run without feeling rushed so instead I take my time starting my day. I roll out my yoga mat to do day five. I do my regular morning skincare and since today is an office day, I add Supergoop Glowscreen (tinted sunscreen), brow gel and mascara. For breakfast, I make (too strong) coffee and peanut butter/date toast. I run out of almond milk so I put my coffee in a mug to take with me to the office. My work fit today is wide-leg cream trousers and an oversized Reformation cardigan.
8:40 a.m. — I swear I'm usually better at time management than I am this week. I leave the house and add $10 to my Clipper card to pay for the train. $10
10 a.m. — Make a pot of coffee and have my second cup for the day. Grab a pack of rice crisps from the office snacks.
12:15 p.m. — The real reason I come to the office is for the free catered lunch, along with the office camaraderie. I help myself to vegetarian fried rice, tofu stir fry and a Diet Coke, and eat with a few coworkers. I grab a La Croix for later and head back to my desk. I also help myself to a handful of office mints. While I do my afternoon work, I listen to the Sounds Like a Cult podcast because I can't stand silence.
5 p.m. — On my way out of the office, I stop at Trader Joe's for spinach and a bag of black licorice ($4.68). The line wraps around the entire store and by the time I remember almond milk I don't want to get out of line. I tap into Muni, which is $2.50 but prepaid. $4.68
6 p.m. — Head out for a run after giving the cat the appropriate hello. I do an interval workout at a local track and then jog home.
7:30 p.m. — At home, I roll out using my foam roller and then take a full shower, shaving and hair washing included. I take half a 5 mg edible and start on dinner: spinach, rice and mushroom leftovers, and tofurkey sausage. While I eat, I review my application materials for a fellowship interview I have tomorrow.
8 p.m. — My roommates come out so we can watch Survivor but we can't get the live cast to work and spend 40 minutes troubleshooting. At last, success! I make a cup of tea and snack on some licorice, and the cat finds a spot sitting directly on top of my ribs.
10 p.m. — The episode ends and I put myself to bed only to discover that someone (me) has left the clean/dry clothes on my bed. Transfer to the chair: a problem for another time. I do my nighttime routine and the cat curls up on my chest. This kid is obsessed with me! I text N. in bed for a bit (sending lots of cat snuggle pics to show him what he's missing) before finally going to sleep.
Daily Total: $14.68
Day Four
6:30 a.m. — I don't hit snooze and actually get up after only a few minutes of kitty cuddles. I apply SPF and make sure the cat is fed before heading out to meet some running friends.
8 a.m. — At home, I do day six of Yoga with Adriene and I was NOT expecting it to be all core. At least today's is a little shorter. One of my roommates is in the shower so I make a cup of tea and a bowl with vegan yogurt, muesli, dates and nut butter. Once the bathroom is free, I take a body shower, do full morning skincare and add a little work makeup. I get dressed for work in an oversized sweater, black jeans, loafers and my pea coat. I take the train to work, my card is prepaid.
9:15 a.m. — The first thing I do at the office is get a cup of coffee.
10 a.m. — I have my fellowship interview! The interview is over in 10 minutes, which feels like a bad sign. Oh well. Get another cup of coffee and grab a fruit stick from the kitchen, and turn my focus to my actual job.
12:15 p.m. — Heat up some leftovers from yesterday's catered lunch. I eat at my desk today.
1:45 p.m. — Literally SO bored of sending emails. I take a lap around the office and grab a fig bar and a La Croix. I put on an episode of the If Books Could Kill podcast to try and keep my mind engaged.
4 p.m. — Normally I would have therapy now but my therapist had to cancel this week. It's totally covered by my insurance though. I take another snack break, pretzels this time. My dad calls me to ask about my interview and I vent to him for a few minutes. We end up catching up while I do data entry stuff.
5:15 p.m. — Whoops, I didn't realize the time. Say goodbye to my dad and pack up my stuff to head out. I tap into Muni (prepaid). On the way home, I stop at Safeway, where N. meets me and we pick up ingredients to make dinner. I get almond milk, frozen berries, silken tofu, red curry paste, shallots, veggie broth, cherry tomatoes, coconut milk and Cadbury eggs. $34.11
6:30 p.m. — We start making dinner, a red curry soup with silken tofu from NYT cooking, and rice. My NYT subscription is a gift from my aunt. While we cook I snack on sushi ginger straight from the jar. After dinner, we hang out on the couch for a while, break into the Cadbury eggs, play with the cat and watch a few random YouTube videos. Eventually, we get a little handsy and head to my room.
10 p.m. — Time to do my nighttime routine and skincare. I try to read some of my book in bed while N. scrolls on TikTok but I can't keep my eyes open.
Daily Total: $34.11
Day Five
6:30 a.m. — My alarm goes off…we ignore it.
7:15 a.m. — N.'s alarm goes off…we ignore it.
8:15 a.m. — The cat is asking to be let in and joins us in bed. It's a full-on cuddle puddle. Eventually, the cat gets bored and leaves and N. and I get in a quickie.
9 a.m. — N. leaves for work and I take my work laptop to the living room to start the day. I make a pot of coffee and a raspberry smoothie.
10 a.m. — Nibble on some ginger snap cookies and remember my multivitamin for the first time this week.
1:15 p.m. — I feel stiff from sitting so this is a good time to do Yoga with Adriene, which today is a yummy flow. Then I have a work call while I heat up lentil ragù from the other day, which I eat with spinach for lunch. I also finish off the Cadbury eggs.
5:15 p.m. — Close my laptop for the work week, yay! I fold about half of my clean laundry and then head out for an easy five-mile run.
6:30 p.m. — For dinner, I heat up leftover broth from yesterday, which I eat with pan-fried tofu and spinach. I'm still kinda snackish, but I'm meeting my friend, C., at the climbing gym so I grab a few more ginger snaps to eat on my way out. I arrive at the bus stop and can see it approaching down the block, which is such a satisfying feeling.
8:45 p.m. — After about an hour and a half of climbing, we call it. The bus is 10 minutes away so at this point it's faster to walk home.
9:30 p.m. — Cat has a vet appointment tomorrow so I give him his first dose of a mild sedative and he is very unhappy about it. A. comes over with a bottle of wine and we each have a glass and chat about life, grad school prospects and relationships. I also have the rest of the curry broth.
11 p.m. — A. leaves and I want to go straight to sleep but I need to shower. I reserve a spot in a Pilates class tomorrow but I need to buy credits to do so ($60). This should cover four more classes. I fall asleep watching Next In Fashion on Netflix. $60
Daily Total: $60
Day Six
8:40 a.m. — I wake up naturally. Take my meds and brush my teeth, and then I have to give the cat his second dose. He still hates it. I go straight to my Pilates class, which thankfully is just up the street.
9:45 a.m. — I have to rush home because I'm dog sitting for my sister this weekend. We make the exchange outside the apartment and I let the dog re-familiarize herself with my apartment and my cat. They used to live together so they're good friends.
10 a.m. — I finally do my skincare and get dressed in presentable clothes. I call an Uber Pet to take the cat to his vet appointment. $19.63
10:30 a.m. — While he's in with the vet, I go across the street and buy a croissant and an almond milk latte ($10.75). While I'm at the coffee shop it starts pouring rain again and I tragically didn't bring a jacket, a big SF no-no. $10.75
11:00 a.m. — Appointment is over so I call another Uber Pet home. $19.74
11:45 a.m. — My sister forgot the dog's leash so I walk her on her harness strap to the pet store. I buy the cheapest leash they have and a bag of poop bags ($23). My sister will pay me back for this. $23
12:30 p.m. — I get charged for the vet. The exam fees, vaccine updates and annual wellness panel is $251. I do day eight of Yoga with Adriene, a yin stretch. $251
1:15 p.m. — On my way out, I chat with my roommate, who is getting back from her boyfriend's place. I take the dog over to A.'s, where we're doing a “baked baking” afternoon with some friends. I have another cup of coffee, a few sips of a THC drink, and we start sifting almond flour for our macarons.
3 p.m. — While we wait for our cookies to rest, we play games, including a rousing round of Blokus.
5 p.m. — We pull our macarons from the oven and they're shockingly recognizable. We wait for them to cool and play a round of cards.
6 p.m. — Our macarons actually turned out successfully! We're all a little hungry and decide it's time for real food. I swing by my apartment to feed the animals and drop off the dog. I meet my friends outside a Lebanese restaurant where A. has already placed an order for takeout. I'm not sure how much it was but she'll either Venmo request me or I'll get her back next time. We take it back to her apartment to eat.
8:30 p.m. — I forgot how tired getting high during the day makes me. I walk home and then hang out on the couch for a bit.
10 p.m. — I do my skincare and then get in bed with my book. I fall asleep by 11.
Daily Total: $324.12
Day Seven
8:15 a.m. — I wake up naturally. I feed the animals then do my morning skincare. I'm reaaaaallly craving a bagel so I take the dog on her morning walk to a bagel shop. I get an everything bagel with avocado ($5.19). It's a super nice morning so we take the long way home and I see a super cute Italian bakery I've never noticed before. There's a sweet old man outside that the dog is super excited to say hi to. I end up getting a hazelnut honey croissant for later ($6.50). $11.69
9:30 a.m. — I make coffee at home and have my bagel and half of the croissant while watching YouTube videos.
11 a.m. — I head out for a 10-mile long run. When I get home, I do Yoga with Adriene as a cool down.
1 p.m. — I make my regular smoothie as my post-run snack and finish the croissant. I'm still a bit hungry so I also cook a vegan sausage and eat it with a handful of spinach.
2 p.m. — Walk to the tennis courts with A. and another friend, H. N. is already at the courts when we arrive and after waiting for other folks to finish their turns, we try playing double-doubles. We are all terrible so we don't keep score or play by the rules.
4 p.m. — We've reached our limit and I really need to pee. We head to one of my absolute favorite dive bars with outdoor seating. This place is cash only, which I don't have on me, so A. spots my beer ($6). We stay until it gets too cold.
6 p.m. — We part ways and I take the dog to the dog park so she can run around. Unfortunately, she's awkward around other dogs so I have to play chase with her. I take her home for dinner and make a simple meal of roasted broccoli and miso-butter pasta.
7 p.m. — N. calls and we check in about communication and spending time together. We were just not in sync this weekend and I express that it made me sad that we weren't able to get in good quality time so we solidify our plans for Tuesday. After he hangs up, I finally get to shower, which is much-needed after an active day.
8 p.m. — I'm feeling really sad about my relationship with N. because I'm realizing that continuing our situation as long distance when I leave the west coast for grad school wouldn't give me what I need from a relationship. Even though it has been getting more serious, I know from experience that I don't want a relationship with an end date either. I cry a little bit and get under my weighted blanket for support.
9 p.m. — I take the dog out for the last time before going to bed. I'm still feeling a bit tender and sad so it's an early bedtime.
Daily Total: $11.69
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
