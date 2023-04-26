Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, although my parents claim they would have been fine with me doing something else as long as I had a plan and that "something else" was starting my own business. Both of my parents have advanced degrees, my older siblings followed that path, and I was very academically motivated so it was always assumed that I would go to college. I ended up attending a very expensive liberal arts college out of state, which was paid for through a combination of scholarships, financial aid, an education account my parents set up when I was a baby, and help from my aunt and uncle. Without having a family who understood how the US higher education system works and who was willing to support me during my education, I wouldn't have been able to attend undergrad debt-free and I don't take for granted this privilege.