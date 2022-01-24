6 a.m. — I am violently jerked from my sleep by my relentless alarm. I usually wake up a few minutes before it goes off, since my body hates the sound so much, but this week I've been extra sleepy. My lunch and coffee are already prepped, so all I have to do is turn the machine on and grab my food out of the fridge. It's freezing in the mornings, so I throw on jeans and a sweater, my winter work go-to, and do my skin care (The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid and Buffet serums, CeraVe moisturizer, and a 30 SPF sunscreen). Everyone at my workplace is vaccinated, and we wear masks inside, so I usually use only mascara and concealer these days. I kiss N. goodbye (he is still in bed, half asleep) and am out the door by 6:15 a.m.