5 p.m. — I need gas so I pull up to a gas station and my brother hops out to pump. I just tell him to fill it all the way up. $39.30



5:15 p.m. — L. is hungry so we stop by a middle eastern restaurant that is close to my parent's house to get him some food. Of course, he doesn't have his debit card so I pay. $12.52



5:30 p.m. — I drop L. off at my parent's house and get a call from M. His car isn't starting and no one wants to help him jump it so I tell him I will come to help him. My elder little brother, J., is having car troubles too so he begs me to drop him off at the mechanic. I follow him to the mechanic and then drop him back off at my parent's house.



6:15 p.m. — I get to the mall where my boyfriend's car has stopped working. We get his car started and then go to dinner.



7 p.m. — We eat outside in one of those little igloo bubbles. I have a very mediocre Haloumi salad and M. has a tropical salad. The total is $35 with the tip and he pays.



7:15 p.m. — There is a liquid nitrogen ice cream place nearby so of course, I have to try it. You get to choose your own mix so it's kind of like getting frozen yogurt. I get cookie butter and cheesecake with a sweet cream base and M. gets Oreo with a vanilla base. It comes out to $11.25 and M. pays.



7:30 p.m. — M.'s car is not starting again so I have to jump it again. Once we get it started, I tell him just to spend the night at my place instead of driving the hour and a half back home. He agrees but heads to see his friend first before coming over. I go home without him.



10 p.m. — I finish my homework! I'm a little hungry now so I go down to the kitchen and eat a little bulgogi with rice and Chinese broccoli that my roommate made. I also have a small glass of white wine and eat in the kitchen while I chat with my housemate.



11 p.m. — My boyfriend gets to the house and we head upstairs to bed. I think we put on something to watch but I can't remember because I'm asleep pretty quickly.



Daily Total: $71.82