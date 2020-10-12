8 a.m. — Traffic is better than I expected, so I have time to grab some breakfast before my day ramps up. Limited options, but the cafeteria makes the hell out of an egg and cheese bagel sandwich for me. It's the first day this week I have had breakfast and I think it will be a game-changer. I regretted the decision to skip it on prior days. I scarf it down and am off and running. $4.50



12:30 p.m. — Lunchtime! The days are flying by, mostly because everything is so new and I am in serious intake mode. At any rate, lunch is a sad salad. $9.75



5:30 p.m. — After a full afternoon, we are off to dinner. It is a beautiful night so we are able to eat outside and on the water. We have a good debrief on what I've observed in my first four (!!) days. We agree the end of next week will be the time for us to align on immediate priorities. I was on auto-pilot in my old job, so although this week has been a whirlwind, and the job overall will be very challenging, it feels good to use my brain in new ways. For dinner, I order a salad from local greens and local beef hot dogs with spicy chili, onions, and cheddar. There is a side of paper-thin sliced pickles that makes me think I have been doing pickles wrong my whole life. Woof. What have I done? I also have a glass of cabernet.



7:45 p.m. — We part ways — my boss is flying home tomorrow and I will be working from home as well. I stop for gas on the way home. First time in forever I've gotten gas twice in a week! I do some good phone call with V. multi-tasking on my way home. Today's excitement: his high schooler was contact traced to a classmate who tested positive for COVID and had to be picked up at school. And thus begins a 14-day quarantine! $22



9:45 p.m. — I am scrambling to wrap up all the admin stuff associated with my old job and my new one. It dawns on me that I have an HSA with money sitting in, so I go long on contacts (four boxes) and make an eye appointment for next week so I can get new glasses. So, not a work expense, but an expense that will be reimbursed. My panic-induced adrenaline rush makes it hard to fall asleep. I am happy to be working from home tomorrow and realize I feel as though I've been holding my breath all week. I decide a hot shower before bed will help me sleep and it feels delicious when I slide into bed. Zzzzzzz. ($333.11 expensed)



Daily Total: $36.25