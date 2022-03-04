6:55 a.m. — I wake up K. I throw a frozen fettuccini alfredo dinner in the microwave and stuff it into the thermos. Our middle school provides a catered lunch for $6/day, so I pack lunch Monday-Thursday. I grab the prepackaged apples, crackers, cheese, and fruit snacks and toss that along with the thermos into K.'s lunchbox. We jet out the door.



8:30 a.m. — Ahh, Monday at work. I check some emails and glance over my schedule. Mondays are usually heavy meeting days. I go into the company's kitchen, grab a random K-Cup and some sugar-free vanilla creamer and also grab a La Croix out the fridge. As I make my coffee, I chitchat with a coworker then head to my desk to respond to emails before my 9 a.m. meeting. I would like to reiterate, I am just not a Monday type of girl.



1:45 p.m. — I am a big advocate for not eating at your desk. I order a Beach Club sandwich from Jimmy Johns with jalapeño chips and a small Diet Coke. I refresh the tracker until I see that my order is ready for pickup. After picking up my sandwich, I drive back to the office, park, and watch Girlfriends on my cellphone. This is becoming my lunch routine. $12.13



4:45 p.m. — After what feels like a 15-hour day, I head to K.'s school. UGH — the gas light is on and I'd hate to run out, so I pull into the nearest has station. Gas prices are so high! I pay with Apple Pay at the pump and start to fill up. K. is now calling because it is 5. I finally make it to the school, she jumps in the car, and we head home. K. tells me about school projects and we talk about upcoming birthday plans at the end of the week. $42.19



7 p.m. — K. and I spend most of the evening doing homework then learning new TikTok dances. I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom. I reheat the leftovers that my mom made for us, open a bagged salad, and we eat dinner while talking about Bob's Burgers. We love a good meal and a good cartoon. After dinner, I shower then log into my school portal to check my list of upcoming classes. Spring semester starts soon and I am feeling really motivated. I end my night by lighting candles and cleaning the living room and kitchen before heading to my room to pass out.



Daily Total: $54.32