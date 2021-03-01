Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up in a seven-person household with a total income of less than $30,000 a year. We immigrated here from Honduras for the land of opportunity, which is not what we found. More than once growing up, I came home to find an eviction notice on our door, but we always made it work. I was definitely kept in the dark about money, which is why personal finance is now an interest of mine.