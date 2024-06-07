Do you worry about money now?

A bit, yes, for a few reasons. First, I was totally broke and wrecked my credit in my 20s. I’ve obviously turned things around financially but I know I could have done better with saving early on. Secondly, my position at the hospital is per diem. The biggest perk is that I get to make my own schedule and can take time off (unpaid) whenever I want without even notifying anyone. The downside is that I’m not guaranteed hours. So there are times when the census is down and we are overstaffed and I am not able to work when I want to. But honestly, this has been my only job for the last seven years and I’ve never had trouble getting enough hours. My ICU is dynamic and hard to staff and I’m very experienced, so I can pretty much work when I want to these days. If I were unable to get enough hours long-term, I could always just take a full-time staff position. I’m also technically a nurse practitioner, so I have that option as well. Thirdly, my lifestyle and priorities have changed over the last few years. For several years in my 30s I took full advantage of my flexible schedule and spent three to four months every year out of the country traveling for fun. I kept my living expenses very low at home (no car, lived with housemates, big on minimalism). While I still travel a lot I don’t feel the need to be gone for months at time and am more focused on putting down roots at home in SF. I’m in the process of buying a condo; it will more than double my monthly living expenses. I know I can afford it but it’s still kind nerve-racking.