8:45 a.m. — My wife, K., wakes up and it's my favorite part of every day. She is definitely not a morning person like I am. Luckily, she also works from home so her morning routine is also minimal. I make us both a cup of coffee with oat milk.



9:26 a.m. — My two favorite things are eating and shopping so when I am not eating, I'm likely shopping. K. just got a new job that will require her to go back to the office, so we have been racking up some purchases to get her ready, which has also allowed me to buy some things for myself. I have been eyeing a travel bag from Beis for a while and I get a text that it's back in stock so I buy it and use the coupon code I got for being a first-time shopper. $93.44



10:32 a.m. — K. and I are deciding what we should do for the upcoming holiday weekend. We decide we will go to the art museum so I buy two tickets. We are members so it's free.



12 p.m. — It's time to eat! We make a package of frozen sweet potato gnocchi we picked up last week from Target. I spend the rest of the afternoon reading my new book, Milk Fed by Melissa Broder.



5 p.m. — Time for dinner! K. makes us a delicious meal of a gluten-free vegan burger with caramelized onions and homemade french fries.



6 p.m. — I recently decided to pursue my passion for photography in an educational setting by registering for a certificate program at a local college. I pay by the class, which allows flexibility budget-wise and so I won't need any loans. Tonight is the first session of my first class, History of Photography. I purchase a couple of the recommended books from my favorite used book site. $24



8 p.m. — I finish my class and start my nightly routine. I take my Vegamour Gro Gummy which is delicious (as far as chewable vitamins go). I've been really into skincare since right before the pandemic so I do several steps each night and alternate between two routines. I used to do it twice a day, but in an effort to save time and money, I only do it once a day now, usually at night. I do a face mask with Lush's Cup O' Coffee then take a body shower. I wash my face with Acure Radically Rejuvenating facial scrub. I use Perricone MD Intensive Pore Minimizing Toner, Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, Acure Radically Rejuvenating Eye Cream, Paula's Choice Niacinamide 20% Treatment, Paula's Choice Retinol and Bakuchiol Treatment, top it all off with The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid, and finish with Paula's Choice Radiance Renewal Mask. K. and I watch the new episode of Pose in bed and I fall asleep to Schitt's Creek around 10.



Daily Total: $117.44