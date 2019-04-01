11:30 a.m. — The bell for lunch rings and it's drizzling a bit, so my students ask if they can eat inside. It sounds heartless, but I say no — I used to let them eat in my room whenever they wanted, but the trash and crumbs they left behind was ridiculous. After, like, six warnings, I finally put my foot down. In solitude, I eat my green salad with steamed chicken. Not bad. I make sure I have time to use the bathroom for my second of two bathroom breaks I get to take throughout the day. The life (and bladder) of a teacher.