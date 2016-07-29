5 Too-Real Stories Of People Learning About Money Problems On Reddit

"I am the youngest child of a doctor who did well from the 1950s on and played it smart with his money. Dad is rich.



"Mom's parents were both doctors and, in fact, [grandpa] was up for a Nobel Prize in medicine in the '50s, but ultimately got a Lasker Award, instead. He and [grandma] traveled the globe doing research. Our home was filled with things from Africa, Brazil, and god knows where.



"Well, I'm not cut out to be a doctor. I went to college to be a mechanical engineer. You know what got me? When I was making my best, I got $63K; and I've been laid off since 2009. I kept hearing that line from Lord Of The Rings: 'You are a lesser son of greater men.' It was a massive mindfuck.



"Over the past few years, I have dealt with that. I have not worked due to a combination of a shit economy that doesn't need engineers and the fact that both of my parents are quite ill, as are my wife's parents. As I haven't been working, I'm the guy who can come charging in at a moment's notice and take care of crises — everything from getting my in-laws packed and moved to the assisted-living facility to moving in with dad for a few months when mom had her stroke and he was feeling horrible guilt about sending her into the nursing home because he couldn't take care of her.