I Got A Hair Makeover To Represent A Life Change — & Here’s How It Looks

For recent college graduate Michelle Lin, a drastic hair change has always been symbolic of a new life chapter — and for the latest episode of Hair Me Out, she's making a big change. Earlier this year, before salons closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, this recent New Yorker decided to punctuate her new move with a bright red color and new bangs.
"I'm curious to see how my new hair will look and how it's going to change my vibe," she says. "But I'm also nervous because I've never had red hair and a cut all in one." For the makeover, Lin tapped Alex Hiers, stylist at Spoke & Weal New York City, for a single process color and Peter Covington for fresh fringe — and you don't want to miss the big reveal.
"Whenever my life has some big change, I always mix up my hair in some way," Lin adds. If her new look is indicative of anything, it's that the future is undoubtedly bright, so press play above to watch the whole transformation go down.
