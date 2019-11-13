Monthly Expenses

Rent: $878.50 for my half of a one-bedroom apartment

Utilities: $60–$90 for my half (water, sewer, electric, trash, gas — all paid through my building)

Wi-Fi: $0? (The company hasn't charged us for months…we keep checking our account; if they ever do, it'll be $20 for my half.)

Lemonade Renters Insurance: $7.25

Student Loans: $201

Car Insurance: $88.50 for my half

Car: $0 (I own an old car.)

Spotify: $9.99

ACLU Donation: $10

Credit Card: During one of my lowest mental-health periods recently, my mom offered out of the blue to pay off most of my credit card balance. I was barely able to make a dent in it on my base salary, despite making large payments (interest is a bitch). I am very privileged to have one parent who can afford this and am extremely grateful, as my mom and I have always had a stressful relationship as it pertains to money. It is my goal to never carry a balance again. I won't be surprised if the comments section tears me apart for this, but I wanted to be completely honest in my money diary, as up until recently I was trying to put $800+/month toward this.

Phone Plan: $0 (I will start paying my mom the $29 beginning next year.) Savings: I use Digit and transfer funds to my high-yield account when I can. I am not 401(k) eligible at my job for a year.

Amazon Prime: $60/year

Scott's Cheap Flights: $40/year