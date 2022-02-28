Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, I think my generation has always been expected to attend higher education. It wasn't so much my parents that pushed it, though. My dad worked in the trades and my mom was a stay-at-home mom for all of my childhood, so I know they would have supported me through any decision I made. I ended up going to university and received a bachelor's degree. My parents paid for my undergrad, which I was grateful for, however, it was because my dad's longtime employer paid him a retirement buyout of $100,000 (to split among three kids).