Monthly Expenses

Rent: $880 for my half (I share a one-bedroom apartment with my boyfriend, B.)

Student Loan Payment: $159

Electric: $20-$50, depending on the time of year, split with B.

Cable/Wifi: $160, split with B., who needed the most expensive package so that he could watch NFL RedZone.

Health Insurance: $0 (I'm still on my parents' plan for another six months, and I'm thoroughly basking in the glory.)

Phone: $32 (I'm on my parents' plan, but I Venmo my dad for my share.)

Car Payment: $256 (This comes out of a separate account that contains the full amount of the loan, which I received from my grandparents' inheritance.)

Car Insurance: $93

HelloFresh: $288 (split evenly with B.)

Netflix & Hulu: I use my sister's account. (Thanks, big sis.)

Spotify Premium: $15

Book Of The Month: $15 (every two or three months)

Roth IRA: $84.81 deducted pre-tax from each paycheck

Savings: Anywhere from $300-$700. It depends on the month and how much I force myself to put away. The rest of the inheritance I received from my grandparents I put in a mutual fund. I'm hoping to use this money one day for my eventual honeymoon and to save for a down payment on a house.