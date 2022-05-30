Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes and no. Growing up where I did, we were all in the same boat. No one had fancy toys or gadgets, everyone was just trying to make ends meet how they could. There were definitely times when we would eat a bowl of beans as dinner or had the lights off for a few nights, but I never questioned it. Being the youngest, I truly had no concept of money for a long time. I just knew not to ask for anything that I did not need. If I wanted something, I would bargain with my parents to let me go without something else for a while so I could have it. I remember wanting something to listen to music on and my mom got me a portable cassette player for a few bucks at a garage sale because they were almost obsolete at that point. I treasured that thing for years and would listen to every cassette of old random music my mom had. For most of my childhood, we lived in a building that honestly looks like a jail from the outside — the walls were dirty and there was graffiti everywhere. We lived in a tiny studio that we put up temporary walls to divide. It never bothered me though because I didn't know anything else. It wasn't until middle school that I started to have friends outside of our neighborhood and I saw that other kids lived in very different places. In reality, I should have been more worried than I was.