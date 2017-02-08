These 15 To-Dos Can Be Knocked Out In 5 Minutes — Or Less

If you’re anything like us, your to-do list is long. And, like a never-ending game of whack-a-mole, it feels like every time you cross something off or make any headway at all, a new task pops up in its place. But not every task has to be an arduous one. Some things can be done quickly and make a big difference.
And while an abundance of spare time is not a thing you have (what would that even look like?), once in a while we all find ourselves with a few minutes to kill. If only there was a way to fill these tiny voids of time with something productive. Well, we have good news.
Ahead, we've put together a list of some quick things you can do whenever you're bored or waiting around that will actually improve your life. Think: Changing your sheets, writing a thank-you note, organizing your jewelry box. After checking a few of these off your list, you’ll be surprised at just how easy they were to do — and how much better you feel now that they’re done.