7 p.m. — I have been slowly moving into L.'s apartment by way of Uber and Lyft for the last few weeks, and I am almost finished. Because I opted to move only my small items, I sold all of my furniture in my old place and need to buy myself a dresser for L.'s place. I got a $200 vintage walnut dresser delivered yesterday from Craigslist, and I spend tonight folding and putting away bags of clothes that I moved last weekend. I have paid my $1,100 rent for the month of May, but starting in June, I will save almost $700 a month between rent and utilities by living with L. He makes over twice what I make, so I will pay $566 of the $1,700 rent for his one-bedroom, and he will pay $1,134.