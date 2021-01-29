By mid-May, flying was still deemed a “high-risk” activity, so, with the help of the security deposit on our former apartment, we split the cost of a used car. We stuffed it with camping gear and christened it with a 2,840-mile drive, spending our nights at a string of campsites along the way — a journey heavily aided by tinned fish. It became a daily occurrence on the road: We had tuna salad for lunch loaded with our beloved avocado oil mayo (one of few things we could whip up with the groceries stuffed in our cooler), and sardines on toast for breakfast. We even made tuna puttanesca one evening when we were nearing the end of our trip, using up the last of the butane gas that was fueling our hot plate. And as we got further from New York and closer to a whole new life, tinned fish began to feel like a preserved, little piece of home.