Is Puerto Rico Ready for a Pro-Independence Governor? It Looks Like It

"Puerto Ricans have found that betting on themselves, their community, their land, and their autonomy could be a more fruitful path forward."
"I dream of a people who are awake and who recognize the strength we have, that here the people rule, that here you, we, the people rule and not the political parties."
Mayra Díaz-Torres
"This colonial fallacy that we are nothing without the United States doesn’t work on us anymore. It’s a mantra that has kept us subjugated."
Ale Figueroa
"If what we create and bring to the world is this rich in these conditions, I can’t begin to imagine how incredibly beautiful and magical it is for ourselves and the rest of our global community for us to thrive, and for people like us across the world to thrive. "
Aliana Margarita Bigio-Alcoba
"Many former statehood supporters now support Dalmau because his campaign with La Alianza de País proposes an Asamblea Constituyente, one that would include everyone, offering Puerto Rico a respectful, dignified, and binding decolonization process."