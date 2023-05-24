Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I grew up in a town where "flipping burgers at McDonald's" was the threatened fate that awaited you if you didn't go to college. Most of us probably didn't even realize that there were other options. I always did well at school, though, so I was eager to go. My parents had been setting money aside for me and my brother since we were children; they paid tuition, room and board for both of us at private universities for all four years.