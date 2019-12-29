12:30 a.m. — Can't sleep, so I decide to pay some bills I've been neglecting for months. $217.73 for the dermatologist seven months ago and $150 for urgent care five months ago. Then I donate $200 to the law group who took my case on pro bono. After many many years, we finally settled and the money has paid off most of my student loans. I used to pay $800 a month and thought I would never be able to move out, but now it's looming on the horizon and I should be out of debt within three years. I will continue to donate to the non-profit law firm for the rest of my life, as they really saved my life and I am eternally grateful. $567.73