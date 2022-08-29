11:45 a.m. — My online training breaks for lunch. It's my supervisor's last day today, so she comes by my office and we chat a bit. I'll really miss her. This guy, D., texts me. I've been dating/talking to/seeing (???) D., for two months now, and I like him, but I am confused about what we are and what we're doing. I feel like I should just bring it up, but I don't want to seem like I'm rushing it or putting pressure on him. My main source of confusion is that he hasn't initiated making plans since the beginning, but I know he has a good time when we are together, and he texts me every single morning and checks in throughout the day. I'm not sure if he just doesn't really care or if he just feels comfortable with where we are or he just assumes I'll make plans or something else entirely. I'm probably thinking about this wayyy harder than him. Long story short, I don't know what to do.