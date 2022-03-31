Yet moving through these challenges encouraged me to navigate life’s big moments with curiosity, patience and appreciation for my process. These lessons were learned in nature, which had always supported me by providing space to explore my mind, body and spirit connection. So I began running consistently and exploring body healing techniques like yoga to show up for myself in small ways. But when I encountered a woman who'd recently gone to Peru after losing her job and sense of identity, I felt compelled by her enthusiasm to expand beyond my comfort zone and find a deeper understanding of my life’s work. And in 2016, I traveled to the Peruvian amazon to participate in an Ayahuasca ceremony, where my guide Selva and her grandmother Amelia Panduro, a multi-generational Shaman and member of the Shipibo tribe, led a small group of us (including another Black woman, CJ Ananada) on a plant-based psychedelic journey. In this sacred space, I intensely examined myself and finally began to let go of the patterns that no longer served me – wholly affirmed by the profound wisdom of femmes and of mother nature.

