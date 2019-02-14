7:30 p.m. — LinkedIn reminds me that today is my work anniversary at my job, and as luck would have it, my FabFitFun winter box has arrived! What a serendipitous anniversary gift to myself. This is my first time getting one — I kept seeing ads for it on Insta for $20 off, and I caved and ordered one. The box has a good mix of stuff, including a sleek, black crossbody bag, hyaluronic acid eye masks, a deep-conditioning hair mask, and an eye-brightener stick. Sadly, two of the three mini ceramic bowls that came in it were broken, but the unbroken one finds an immediate home on my dresser to hold trinkets. Considering I only paid about $32 for this box that's supposed to retail for $300-$380, I'm content!