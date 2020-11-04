10 a.m. — Take a mini-break to text the new guy that I am seeing. Upon my move, I reactivated my Hinge account (more out of boredom than wanting to put in actual effort to find anyone) and didn't actually expect things to go anywhere because COVID. Oddly enough, I connected with someone and we spent a couple of weeks messaging before finally meeting in person. Our first two dates were socially distanced, but now that we are "seeing" each other, we spend time at his place. Fortunately, we are both very open and honest about our COVID bubble and as he works from home and I work in an isolated cave, we aren't seeing too many other people. Sidenote — I am the actual worst at dating and get very overwhelmed and anxious when meeting someone new. Is this normal for introverts? So far, though, there are no red flags with this new boo, so I am trying to give him a chance and not revert to my comfortable hermit lifestyle. We make plans to have a movie night and then I get back to work.