Housing costs: Mortgage principal and interest: $2,583; taxes and insurance: $421; utilities: ~$220.

Loan payments: $589 for student loans (this goes up in October to $800+).

Pet wellness plan and insurance plan: $133

Wax subscription: $50

Phones: $85 (for two lines).

Home security system: $32

Internet: $50

Spotify: $18.26

Apple Fitness: $10.73

Car wash membership: $49.99

Life and disability insurance: $132

Car insurance: $83.33

Savings: ~$900 (plus any leftover budgeted money).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents expected all of their kids to go to college and they paid for most of my undergraduate degree. I took out some student loans to help. My husband was also expected to get a degree. He lived at home during his undergrad and then took out loans for his master’s.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents didn’t educate me about finances or budgeting at all. I would overhear them fighting at times but money was not something they were willing to discuss with us. My husband had a different experience. His parents had to start over when they immigrated here, and as a family they seem to have a healthier approach to money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I got a job as a retail cashier when I was 16. I didn’t receive an allowance, though my parents would give me money if I asked for it for something specific. I hated asking though, so I got a job.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, I think the lack of transparency from my parents combined with overhearing fights was very stressful for me as a kid. I saw my parents work very hard but I would also see my mom spend a lot, which I knew caused fights. So I stressed.



Do you worry about money now?

For the first time I can say, not really. We have about nine months of an emergency fund in our HYSA, and we speak openly about finances as a couple. We have agreed that anything we save beyond the nine-month emergency fund will go toward home improvements, vacations and a new car in a couple of years. We aren’t quite maxing out our 401(k) contributions but we’re pretty damn close. My biggest concern right now is the economic climate and potential job loss depleting our savings.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

During college I worked to cover part of my living costs. My parents contributed as well. After I graduated, I took on all of my expenses. My husband and I have really great parents and they would help us out if we were in a bind.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Neither of us has inherited anything, though we did get married this year and received $25,000 in gifts from family and friends.