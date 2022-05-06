Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Oh yes. I excelled in high school and did not think there was any other path for me. I knew I wanted to do something in engineering and needed a college degree to get there. My mom encouraged me to go to community college, but honestly, I felt like I needed to get out of my hometown. My childhood and teenage years were chaotic, and I viewed college as my opportunity to escape. I was told my mom would take out $10,000 total in loans to pay for my schooling, and I was responsible for the rest. Regardless, I decided to go to an out-of-state school and accrued $120,000 in student loan debt.