7:30 p.m. — I'm going into the office tomorrow so I shower and wash my hair (I use the Briogeo scalp scrub then Briogeo shampoo). I only wash my hair twice per week so I do a mask in the shower (Briogeo again). I let my hair towel dry for about 10 minutes then I put my products on — Alterna moisture CC cream, Alterna oil on the ends, and Drybar liquid glass spray. I let my hair air dry for another 10 minutes, then I blow dry with a round brush and straighten with a flat iron — it's a long process, another reason why I only wash my hair twice per week. I go through my closet to plan my outfit for tomorrow and am reminded how few work clothes I have that I still like and still fit. Athleta is having their friends and family sale so I order another pair of the Brooklyn Ankle Pants (my fave work pants) and another pair of black leggings (can't have enough) and the order comes to $151.65 — both are back-ordered until November, ugh! I blame COVID. I do my evening routine and lights out at 10. $151.65