8 a.m. — I wake up, roll over in bed, and turn on my laptop to begin work. Back story: I got this job back in May because I had been in my old field for seven years and I wanted a change. I got my PMP in December, 2020 and had been wanting to transition to project management and move away from pure engineering. Also, I had been dating a guy long-distance for two years who lived in Detroit so I moved here for him. I lived with him for less than two months before he decided to break up with me, citing issues that honestly should have been resolved on his end before I made the big decision to move 2,000 miles. Fortunately, I found a tenant in August and I demanded my ex pay for my moving costs to an apartment up the road, which he agreed to. I'm fortunate that my job is remote because I spent a lot of time back in my hometown with family, but have made a commitment to stay in Detroit for at least a year and not be run out because of some stupid guy.