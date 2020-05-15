Occupation: Project Manager

Industry: Creative

Age: 26

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Salary: $70,000

Net Worth: $-1,983 (I have a 401(k) that I was contributing to at my previous job in NYC and the last time I checked it had about $12,000ish in it) I don't really keep a savings account either, just sort of keep whatever money is left over in my checking account.

Debt: $13,983 ($6,183 for a student loan, which is down from like $18,000!!!; and $7,800 on my credit card, I know I know)

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $3,788 (Danish taxes are insane!)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,137 (for my share in a two-bed, two-bath apartment (total rent is $2,274, split with my boyfriend, S.) the only utility included in water *eye roll*)

Loans: $139 (started paying this amount when I was making less and have just... never stopped, I try to pay more when I can)

Internet: $41 (paid for by me in full)

Electric: S. pays

Spotify: $14

Netflix: $9

Gym Membership: $36 (frozen since March due to COVID (don't know when gyms will open again))

ClassPass: $24 (I like to take classes here and there on the weekend)

Phone: $0 (paid for by my work)

NYTimes Subscription: $4

Lunch At Work: $86 (taken out of my paycheck for catered lunch every day)

Apple Care+: $9.99 (was suckered into this after purchasing a new phone and had to buy full price cause my old phone had the smallest of small cracks and therefore $0 trade-in value)

Apple Storage: $0.99

Pillow Sleep Tracking subscription: $2.75