Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $2,345 for a 3br/2ba condo (includes mortgage, condo fee, escrowed taxes, but I rent my unit out for $3,720 a month so I make money. I recently refinanced the loan at a lower rate, which brought my monthly payments down by $325!)

Rent: $1,300 (for my half a 2br/2ba apartment I share with my boyfriend, we decided that three bedrooms was too much space for just us, and we got a great deal on this apartment, so we live here instead of in my condo)

Car & Condo Insurance: ~$1,350/year (I bundled to lower the cost)

Savings: $500 (I try to transfer this amount every month and when I can, transfer some extra to my investment account. I'm working to replenish my savings and investments after draining them to buy a condo last year.)

401(k) Contributions: I contribute 8% per paycheck pre-tax and my employer matches 75% of my contributions.

Health Insurance: $59.89 per paycheck pre-tax

Gas & Electric: ~$75

Spotify & Netflix: $25

Cable & Internet: Boyfriend pays since he parks in the garage spot for our apartment.

Sweat App: $120 (there is a small gym in my apartment building, but I do pay $120/year for the Sweat app – any other BBG ladies out there?)

Phone: $0 (I fly under the radar on my mom's company plan)