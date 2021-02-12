12:5 p.m. — I leave work to run some errands. First up is the Dollar Tree to get my grandpa a birthday card. Today is his 90th birthday and we can't be together because he has COVID so I want to put together a little birthday package to leave on his doorstep. I also get a small can of disinfectant spray. I then go to the hardware store to pick up the CSA box at my drop location. Every two weeks, I get a locally sourced produce box of various in-season fruits and veggies. I love supporting this business and some of the items that arrive challenge my culinary skills as I try not to let anything go to waste. Finally, Target for T.'s body wash; it's on the other side of town but there is nowhere else that I can get it. I forego the other things I had in my virtual cart earlier this week since I don't absolutely need them yet but I do grab a salami and cheese snack and impulse buy some watermelon Sour Patch Kids in addition to the Suave Kids wash ($9.36). $10.98