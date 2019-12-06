5:45 a.m. — Getting dressed for the day with this Money Diary in mind makes me look at my clothes with a different perspective. My boots are a pair my mom bought me five years ago that have holes in the soles. my shirt and socks belong to my wife. I bought my pants at Buffalo Exchange a couple years ago and I busted out the fake pockets so they have weird flaps of fabric that I try to hide. It's depressing. My tax returns tell me that the most I've ever made in a calendar year is right around $32,000, which is not an income at which you can afford to spend a lot on anything, especially clothes. At the same time, the Buddhists say that desire is the root of all evil, and I think there's some truth to that. I don't want to buy stuff just to buy stuff, but I want to have nice things that are a pleasure to wear. I take the bus to work.