7:30 a.m. — Wake up to move the car out of the overnight lot and onto the street. My parents moved from our childhood home to the city a couple years ago, and this is one of the few annoyances of city living. After moving the car, I take the dog for a 4.75-mile run around a reservoir nearby. She does great! I love running, and I'm really trying to train the pup to come on all of my runs so I can knock out my own exercise and dog exercise in one go. The vet told me she had a bit of chub over the summer, so I'm trying to make her exercise as much of a priority as my own.