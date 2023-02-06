1 p.m. — Break for lunch — I'm having a sandwich today. I take some time to review my credit card balance and make a payment. We put all of our expenses on our credit card and pay it off fully each month, but I'm afraid we might actually end up carrying a balance this month for the first time ever because of all of our spending on the new house. When talking to my therapist about my financial anxiety, she said any interest I accrue could just be considered a convenience fee for my sanity.



4 p.m. — I get some requests from my lender that prompt a bit of a mental breakdown. I chat it out with my realtor and feel a little better. I have one more meeting before logging off around 6. My lender calls to chat things out. I'm exhausted.



6:30 p.m. — I work late then go out to pick up a microwave from Facebook Marketplace because the new house doesn't have one ($40). Afterward, I head home to make chicken salad and pickled red onions for lunch this week and chicken noodle soup for dinner. $40



9 p.m. — It's travel Tuesday, so I knock out the return flights for a trip home to the southeast in January. We're flying into one city and out of another, so I booked our flight there with credit card points a few weeks ago. I realize that I have $200 in United credit so I only end up paying $183 out of pocket for $800 in flights! $183



Daily Total: $223