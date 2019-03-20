6 a.m. — My alarm goes off and I hear S. awake already, so I get in the shower. She's still making noise when I get out, so I quickly get dressed and blowdry my hair (she's afraid of the blowdryer). She is yet again extremely fussy and whiny. I'm prepared for it this morning, though, so I don't lose my cool. She loves looking at pictures on our cell phones, so while she's crying at the breakfast table, I pull up Timehop and show her some old pictures. She immediately smiles, starts pointing people out, and eats breakfast. She even asks for more food. Magic. I wish I'd thought of this on Monday. We're out of cereal, so we both have cereal bars for breakfast. We go back upstairs so I can put on my makeup, which can be hard to do while wrangling a toddler.