5:45 a.m. — I wake up a little early today. While I am cooking eggs, I spill a little bit of egg on the burner. It smokes a little. My landlord immediately calls me, wondering if everything is okay. She lives in the house above the apartment. She then texts me three times. I am very annoyed that she is freaking out over a small amount of burning smell. She then proceeds to tell me that she needs me to tape the vent covers over the vents because she shouldn’t be able to smell anything. I refrain from mentioning that we have a door at the top of the stairs to her house with a gap that any smells could get through, but I am starting off my day very annoyed. This shows in the fact that I find at least three new places I could rent that allow pets. I even apply to one.