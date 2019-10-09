7:30 a.m. — Okay, so I tried. I did get a fantastic night's sleep, which I'm feeling good about. Today I'm washing my hair, so it's a bit of a rush to get everything ready for the day — pack my lunch/snacks, make eggs for breakfast, and take care of the dog. Before my brother got sick and my family sort of became chaotic, I was so much more organized in life. I went to the gym at 5 a.m., totally killed it at work, maintained a healthy social life, packed my damn lunches at night. Depression took over and I'm trying to ride it out and keep up as best as I can with my still-new job. Bad season for me right now, I guess. Normally I take the dog to work on Tuesdays, but we have a coworker visiting this week from another office and I want to be considerate in case they do not like dogs or have an allergy. I have to let him down easy and let him know he will not be joining me at work. He watches me pull out of the driveway from my bedroom and it breaks my heart.