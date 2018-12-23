Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,525 rent for a studio apartment. Heat and hot water are included.

Unlimited MetroCard: $121

Renter's Insurance: $6.91

Gas/Electric: ~$30

Wifi: $45

Flywheel Membership: $216

Phone: $0 (I'm on my family's plan.)

Apple Music: $4.99

Netflix: $0 (I use my sister's account.)

401(k): I contribute $50/paycheck and my employer matches 3%.

Roth IRA: $100 (I graduated from college, moved, and got a new job less than a year ago, so I spent a lot of my savings on moving and getting my new life together! I am planning to reallocate some of my paycheck to my 401(k) and Roth IRA once I catch up on savings.)

Savings: $500 (I spend a lot of money traveling, but to me it's 100% worth it. I used to live in Germany and I like to visit once a year, and also I go on a trip once a year to somewhere new! After travel, I try to keep at least $3,000 per year in my savings for future rent, moving expenses, grad school, and an emergency fund.)