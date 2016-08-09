How One Woman Made A Career Out Of Being A Bridesmaid-For-Hire

Jen Glantz has a closet full of bridesmaid dresses — and, yes, she's heard that 27 Dresses comparison many times. But Glantz will tell you she probably has Katherine Heigl's character beat for number of once-worn ensembles. That's because Glantz is a bridesmaid-for-hire, offering services from toast-writing help to full maid-of-honor duties through her business.
After Glantz had been asked to be in the weddings of over a dozen friends, her roommate joked that she was basically a professional bridesmaid. And the seeds of Bridesmaid for Hire were planted. In this video, Glantz shares the lessons she's learned along the way, as well as the inspiration she draws from her experience being bullied in middle school.
Want to know more about the professional-bridesmaid biz? Check out the article Glantz wrote for Refinery29 back in July.
