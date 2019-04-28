12:30 p.m. — My manager takes me out to grab lunch, and we have a deep conversation about the aforementioned topic. I'm so lucky to have a manager that I can be so candid with, and he is fully aware and supportive of the struggles I have in my current role in regards to growth/future mobility. I realize that not many people can openly talk to their managers about companies where they are currently interviewing, and I thank him for being such a great boss and mentor. We grab coffees, and I pick up the tab. While we are walking, he drops a bomb on me — he is leaving the company. I saw it coming but didn't think it would happen for another year or so. I am devastated, but happy for him, and we take an extended walk to talk about his new role and his plan for our team's transition once he moves. $9