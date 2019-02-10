6:45 a.m. — My three-month-old son wakes up to nurse. I feed him, and then we snuggle with my wife, T., for a bit before getting out of bed. She does a yoga video while I make coffee and breakfast. Both my wife and I are on maternity leave for a few more weeks, so we are savoring these lazy mornings while we can. I'm paid in full by my company for 18 weeks (thanks, tech company benefits and NY Paid Family Leave!). T.'s situation is more complicated. Basically, she is taking the same amount of time off as I am, but the last six weeks or so are unpaid. She's a teacher and doesn't get as much paid leave as me, but her work allows her to take as much unpaid leave as she wants, and they'll hold her job. She's also been paid at 60% throughout her 12-week leave, and will get the remaining 40% as a lump sum when she returns to work. When I got pregnant, we calculated our loss of income during our maternity leaves and saved up that amount — about $12,000.