A Week In Marina Del Rey, CA, On A $75,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Rent: $900. I live with my boyfriend, and he bought the loft we live in before we ever met. When we met, I had been sharing an apartment with my best friend that was under rent control for nine years. In L.A. that equals WAY below market. Since he makes two and a half times more than I do, we came up with this number to include rent and all utilities before I moved in. We share this place with his dog and my two cats.

Loans: I have two separate student loans. A private loan that is $106 a month and my federal loan, which is $265 a month.

Car Lease: $230

Car Insurance: $260 (It is this high because of a couple of tickets that I received, one after another. After over a decade of driving without tickets, I suddenly got three in a matter of a year and a half.)

Phone: $152 (Includes a monthly fee for my Apple Watch as well.)

Hubble Contacts: $36

Spotify: $9.99

Apple Music: $9.99 (This is one of the dumbest things I waste money on each month. I have it just so I can stream music with my Apple Watch while I am out running without my phone. As soon as Spotify updates the watch app to allow direct streaming from the watch, I'll be canceling this.)

Sweat App: $19.99 (I've been a BBG diehard since August, and I love this app so much. We have a gym in our building, so that is how I justify paying this much each month for an app. It really does help keep me accountable!)

Netflix/HBO GO: $0 (Covered by my boyfriend.)