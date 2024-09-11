Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a product designer who is in between jobs and who spends some of her money this week on ube pie.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Product designer
Industry: Tech
Age: 28
Location: Bay Area, CA
Salary: $0 (once I start my new job in Singapore I’ll be making $213,000 with a $25,000 sign-on bonus, 15% annual bonus and $175,000 RSU).
Assets: 401(k): $120,000; investment accounts: $190,000; savings: $60,000.
Debt: $0
Paycheck amount (1x/month): $0 (Singapore does not take out taxes so in my new role I will get the full $17,750/month).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $0 (I ended my lease early in Brooklyn so I could spend time with my friends and family in the Bay Area before I leave for Singapore. I’m currently living in my parents’ home with my mom, dad, grandma, my dog, and their dog).
Loan payments: $0
ClassPass: $49
iCloud storage: $2.99
Mullvad VPN: $4.99
Adobe Creative Cloud: $38
Spotify: $19.99 (I pay for the family plan and no one pays me back).
T-Mobile phone plan: $180 (I pay for the family plan and, again, no one pays me back).
Netflix: $0 (comes with the phone plan).
Hulu: $0 (my little sister pays for this).
NYT subscription: $0 (Amex benefits cover this).
Savings/investing: $0 (I’ve been unemployed for a year so could not contribute to any of my savings and investing accounts. Once I get my first paycheck I will have to figure out another savings/investing contribution plan).
Annual Expenses
Calm: $41.99
Max: $169.99
Amazon Prime: $139
Amex Platinum: $695
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Since my parents immigrated here, there was always an expectation to attend higher education. I’m from California so I went to university there for the in-state tuition because my parents were going to pay for everything. I have a little sister so I was conscious of tuition costs because I knew my parents would also be paying for her education.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents always taught me to save my money because you would never know when you would need it for an emergency or for big purchases (like mine and my sister's education and their houses). They never taught me about investing though. My parents were very risk-averse so when it came to investing, they would tell me to put my money in CDs or bonds.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was working at an ice cream shop. When I got my license, my parents gave me their old car — I had so much freedom! But that freedom required money so I got a job so I could pay for gas and going out with my friends.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I wouldn’t say I was worried about money growing up, but I was insecure about the wealth difference between me and my friends. My friends all had their own bedroom and bathroom while I grew up sharing a room with my sister and a bathroom with my entire family.
Do you worry about money now?
This past year I was definitely worried about money because I didn’t know when I would be employed again. I was unemployed for one year and I was really going through my savings. Luckily, I just got a new job that will pay me the same as I was earning before I got laid off. Now, I’m not that worried about money because I know I’ll be getting it back again but being laid off really taught me the importance of building a financial safety net. I don’t think I would have survived this entire time without that safety net.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I became financially responsible at 21 when I got my first job. When I got laid off this year, the savings I had built up for myself really helped me when I couldn't find a job for a year. I was lucky that I was able to sublet my apartment and not have to pay rent. I ended up traveling around southeast Asia for four months because my money went further there, and I lived with my parents while I was job hunting. I never asked my parents for money but I knew I could fall back on them and live at home while I put myself back together.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Nope.
Day One
7 a.m. — I wake up at 7 a.m. because I’m still on NYC time, but it’s fine because I decided to walk my dog. My older sister, brother-in-law and baby nephew came up to LA to visit and are staying at my parents’ other house with my dad, so I’ll be going to see them after I walk my dog. This weekend is going to be busy because it’s my last weekend before I move to Singapore. I text my friends to plan out the rest of my weekend.
9 a.m. — After my walk, I ask my mom if she wants me to grab her and my grandma breakfast before I head out. She tells me that she has a Panera Bread gift card and tells me to get her anything. As I walk into Panera Bread, my older sister calls and asks me to buy her lunch on my way to see them. I tell her I’m literally at Panera Bread but she refuses. So I tell her to order from wherever she wants and I’ll pick it up. I get my mom, my grandma and me a veggie breakfast sandwich, a sausage breakfast sandwich and a bacon breakfast sandwich. Since I'm buying three breakfast sandwiches, I get a fourth one for free. I also get a chai latte so I can stay awake on the road. The workers seem to be handing out free food left and right today and they give me a scone and cookie for free as well! I bring the food back home to my mom and grandma. The whole order is free with my mom's gift card.
10 a.m. — My sister calls again and tells me she ordered Jollibee AND she wants me to buy her King Eggroll, so I have to go to two different places to pick up her food. She’s lucky I’m funemployed and won’t be seeing her for a long time. I pack a weekend bag, put my dog in the car and drive to Jollibee. When I pick up her order, I see they've brought back the ube pie so I order an extra one for myself ($3.27). Then I drive to King Eggroll and order everyone six egg rolls, two orders of siu mai and six fried shrimp balls ($45.02). Finally, I drive over to my parents’ other house. $48.29
2 p.m. — There’s traffic heading to my parents’ other house so I’m exhausted when I arrive. My nephew is wide awake so I play with him and eat the food I picked up. My sister and I planned to get manicures and pedicures but I decide to give my and my parents’ dog a bath beforehand. Afterwards I’m exhausted and have to take a nap.
3 p.m. — After my nap, my sister and I go to the nail salon. I’m trying to finish The Untethered Soul but my nail lady keeps talking to me so I guess I’ll have to read it some other time. I get a gel manicure and a regular pedicure for $85.50 including tip. My sister needs cash so I give her $10. $95.50
6 p.m. — It’s so hot when we leave the nail salon that I want a snack. My sister gets me esquites and I ask her to drive me to get a pupusa at my favorite pupusaria. Once we get home all I want to do is decompress but my sister asks me to Draino the tub because it's clogged with the dog’s hair. At the same time, my dad asks me to defrost some salmon. Also at the same time, my uncle comes in through our backyard wanting to hang out with my dad. So my dad asks me to watch my baby nephew because he's sleeping. I can’t get a break here. I’m literally 10 minutes into watching my nephew when my dad offers me a beer, then proceeds to ask me to buy more beer. It seems like everyone and their mother is at the grocery store buying beer because the line takes forever. I get a 12-pack of Pacifico since it's on sale. $15.74
9 p.m. — I am so exhausted after watching my baby nephew that I need to be horizontal. I finally have time to have a quick call with my boyfriend, J., before he goes on his late-night shenanigans in NYC. We’re doing long-distance when I move to Singapore so CA/NY is nothing compared to what we’ll be doing soon. I watch the first episode of season two of House of the Dragon. Since it’s not over 100 degrees outside I can finally take the dogs out on a proper walk too.
11 p.m. — As I’m about to get ready for bed, my mom and grandma arrive with late-night Chinese food: salted fish, fried rice and honey walnut shrimp, bless their souls. I shower, brush my teeth and get ready for bed.
Daily Total: $159.53
Day Two
7 a.m. — I wake up early to my dad saying we need to walk the dogs before it gets too hot outside. I tell him to give me some time because I literally just woke up. I’ve got texts from J. saying he got backstage at Jamie xx last night. I read a little bit of The Untethered Soul, cuddle my dog, then brush my teeth before I go on a walk with my dad and our dogs.
9 a.m. — My nephew is awake after the walk and my sister wants to show us his dance moves. She turns on Danny Go! and my nephew dances to the "Fire & Ice Freeze Dance" and it is quite possibly the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. J. calls and we talk on the phone for an hour where he clarifies how he was able to get backstage to see Jamie xx.
11 a.m. — I shower, put makeup on and get ready because my friends and I are going to see Gorgon City. I pack a weekend bag because I’m staying at my friend M.’s house in the city. I go downstairs and my mom has made this bomb mango salsa. I’m craving tacos from my favorite taco lady so I tell my mom I'm going to the grocery store and she asks me to buy two mangos. My favorite taco lady is this woman who sells tacos, tamales and taquitos from the back of her white van in the grocery store parking lot. I order six tacos and she piles on fresh homemade salsa and pickled onions ($10). Then I go inside the grocery store to buy my mom’s mangos ($2). While I'm waiting in line to pay, a man is yelling at the cashier about having to pay for helium for the balloons he bought. Doesn’t he know helium is a finite resource? $12
1:30 p.m. — After I demolish the tacos and mango salsa, I hug my sister and kiss her bye because I won’t be seeing her for a while. I’ll still see my nephew because my parents will be babysitting him while my sister and brother-in-law go on vacation. My parents will also be watching my dog for the night while I’m in the city so I don’t need a sitter.
3 p.m. — After singing in the car for an hour and a half, I call my friends in NYC while I’m in stop-and-go traffic. I call my best friend, A., and he’s actually with my other best friends, A. and B. They’re heading to a birthday party so I call another best friend, L., and she’s in LA visiting a friend so we’re able to chat for a bit before I arrive at M.’s.
4 p.m. — Gorgon City is a day party so some friends meet us at M.’s for a pregame. I’m so hungry after my long drive that M. offers me her leftovers, a mushroom burger and fries, which are delicious. Before we leave for Gorgon City, we all catch up and they try to convince me to go to Stern Grove tomorrow but I have plans to watch my friends run a marathon and go to Oakland for a birthday dinner.
6 p.m. — We run into another friend in line for Gorgon City so after we pay we all go in together to find our other friends and listen to Bob Moses. $75
8 p.m. — M. and I squeeze our way through the crowd to go to the restroom. Of course, there is a long line for the women’s room so I go to the bar to buy White Claws for me and M. $22.34
10 p.m. — Exactly on the dot, Gorgon City ends the set. San Francisco protocol. We’re contemplating if we want to go out or decompress at M.’s, and we decide to decompress since we all have long days tomorrow. We wait forever for an Uber (one of my friends pays).
1 a.m. — We’re so hungry when we get back that I order Joyride Pizza on DoorDash. When it arrives, I realize I ordered a vegan pizza and it’s not good. We drink more wine, listen to music and talk more before we say goodnight and bye because I won’t be seeing them for a while. M. and I brush our teeth, wash our faces and get ready for bed. $34.84
Daily Total: $144.18
Day Three
8 a.m. — My body keeps waking me up at ungodly hours but I guess it’s a good thing because I want to see my friends run the marathon. I input their bib numbers in the tracker and it turns out they’re about to finish so I quickly shower, get ready and Uber to the end of the race. $19.52
9:30 a.m. — I missed one of my friends completing the marathon so I decide to go to a grocery store to buy celebratory flowers. I buy two bouquets because I have two friends running today. I meet up with my friend R., who completed her first marathon! I am so proud of her. I hang out with her and her friends for a while, then realize my other friend, K., is about to finish her half marathon. I tell R. to let me know where they’ll be later so I can meet them. $36.91
10:30 a.m. — I find K. who completed her first half marathon post-hip surgery! I am so proud of her as well! My girlfriends are so amazing. I hang out with her and her fiancé, D., who was my friend first but now I’m better friends with K. Since I ran out of the house, I’m hungry so K. gets me a protein bar and a banana from the runners’ area. K.’s body is on fire and she wants to go home but we make plans to have dinner one last time before I leave. They drop me off at M.’s house so I can decompress and grab my stuff.
1 p.m. — My decompression time is cut short because A. calls to gossip and ask me how to unlock my e-bike since he’ll be borrowing it when I move to Singapore. I grab my stuff and go to meet R. at a bar near the Tenderloin. As I’m driving, I realize I’m running on a protein bar and a banana so I go to find food around the area. Since it’s the Tenderloin, I don’t feel comfortable walking more than one block, but luckily I find parking in front of this Nepalese restaurant a block from the bar. I order a paneer wrap and the guy asks me how spicy I want it on a scale of 1 to 10. I say 8, and he gives me a side of spicy sauce. I meet R. and her friends at the bar, and R. buys us a round of drinks to thank us for supporting her. $16.23
3 p.m. — We leave the bar and I offer to drive everyone back to R.’s place. I have three hours to kill until I need to drive to Oakland for my friend’s birthday dinner. We go to R.’s place and catch up after almost a year without seeing each other. I love that even after a long time without seeing each other we can pick up the friendship and feel as close as ever.
5:30 p.m. — I realize I haven’t bought my friend A. a birthday present so I say bye to R. and head to the nearest gift shop. I pick up a Leo birthday card from a local SF artist ($6.52), a P.F. candle ($39.61) and a box of Christopher Elbow chocolates ($15). I realize I need to pee so I go back to R.’s to pee before I drive to Oakland to K.’s, where the birthday dinner is. $61.13
6:45 p.m. — I struggle for a good 10 minutes to find K.’s so I call A. and he escorts me to K.’s artist loft. She’s an artist and has painted a beautiful mural on her wall and filled her home with her ceramics and art from other African artists. A.’s partner cooks everyone a delicious meal: halibut with lemon and shallots, watermelon and feta salad, pasta salad and a charcuterie board. There’s wine and non-alcoholic wine but if I drink I might pass out so I stick to non-alcoholic. For the birthday cake, A. has one of the best carrot cakes I’ve ever had.
11 p.m. — After the most wholesome day seeing all my favorite people before Singapore, I finally leave to go home. It’s actually my dog’s birthday today as well and I feel so guilty. As soon as I get home, I wish her a happy birthday and cuddle with her. I take off my makeup, shower, brush my teeth and go straight to bed.
Daily Total: $133.79
Day Four
7 a.m. — Again, waking up at ungodly hours. I decide to go on a 5k run since I’m motivated after seeing my friends running yesterday. My dad says he'll walk the dogs. I brush my teeth and rinse my face before I go for my run. I listen to The Daily and Up Next, which make running 5k bearable. When I get home, I stretch and shower. My nephew is napping so I decide to watch the Olympics and make egg sandwiches for me and my family. After I eat my sandwich, I go to nap with my nephew.
11 a.m. — My nephew wakes up from his nap, which wakes me up from my nap. My dad wants to go to Costco because he needs to buy a new trash can, so we all go on a Costco trip. My nephew and I enjoy some free samples across Costco. I restock my pills for Singapore: multivitamins, probiotics and ashwagandha. My dad gets the trash can, bananas, blueberries, and these applesauce packets. I owe my dad money so I pay for the whole bill. He buys me a pizza slice. $144.77
12 p.m. — As we pull up to our house, my cousin, who lives across the street, is entering his parents’ house. He and his fiancée are visiting from Oregon so we plan a cousins' dinner and drinks for this evening. I invite about 10 cousins. I eat my pizza at my cousin’s place and hang out with his fiancée to discuss wedding plans. My cousin leaves to grab lunch with his friends and offers to bring me taro egg pudding milk tea. I will happily accept any taro egg pudding milk tea.
4 p.m. — I’m watching the Olympics at my house when J. calls me. We catch up for one hour before he leaves to make dinner with his family in Nantucket. Then my cousin arrives with taro egg pudding milk tea! I’m a bit tired so I nap before going out with the cousins.
6:30 p.m. — Oops. I take a lot longer nap than anticipated. I need to walk the dogs before I head out. My mom is off work so we walk the dogs together and I text my cousin to be at my car at 7 p.m. I feed the dogs before I drive my cousin and his fiancée to San Pedro Market.
7:30 p.m. — We arrive at San Pedro Market and the weather is beautiful. We grab a table outside because there’s live music. As we scope our food options, I decide to get tacos because I won’t be getting good tacos in Singapore. I get three: plantain and black bean, butternut squash and kale, and mushroom. All my cousins arrive at the same time and I want to buy everyone drinks but people keep putting down their credit cards. $20.10
10 p.m. — It’s so wholesome to have (almost) all the cousins hang out together. We never hang out like this outside of family functions so it’s amazing that everyone has taken time from their busy schedules to catch up. We all catch up on our life events and they wish me congratulations on my move to Singapore. Exactly at 10 p.m., we’re asked to leave. We say our goodbyes and I offer to drive another cousin home since she lives close by.
11 p.m. — We arrive home and I say goodnight and goodbye to my cousin and his fiancée. I brush my teeth, shower and get ready for bed.
Daily Total: $164.87
Day Five
6 a.m. — Literally cannot sleep more than six hours. My dad asks me to watch my nephew while he walks the dogs before his doctor’s appointment. We decide we’ll take my nephew to the Children’s Discovery Museum later. I turn on Blue’s Clues to occupy him and call J. so he can occupy me.
9 a.m. — My best friend calls while I’m simultaneously making an egg sandwich for me and my grandma and watching my nephew. My dad is at his doctor’s appointment so I’m the sole babysitter. I only have time to brush my teeth because I can’t leave my nephew unoccupied for over 10 minutes. I turn on the Olympics but my nephew is cranky and I don’t understand why. This is why I don’t have babies. All I want to do is eat my sandwich, watch the Olympics and shower, but I need to watch my nephew.
12:30 p.m. — I finally put my nephew down to sleep! My mom is able to go on her lunch break and watch my nephew while I finally shower and get ready. My dad arrives but my nephew is still sleeping so I go out to grab lunch. I get a poke bowl. $19.49
2 p.m. — I come back thinking my nephew will be awake but he’s still asleep so we decide to take him to the museum tomorrow after we walk the dogs. I decide to nap with my nephew before dinner with K. and D.
4:30 p.m. — I wake up to a call from K. asking if we’re still going to dinner at 5 p.m. I tell her I just woke up from a nap but I’ll meet her soon. I forgot it’s rush hour.
5:15 p.m. — I meet K. and D. at Oren’s Hummus. I’m still full from my late lunch but I get a side of labane and bourekas. D. pays for our meal and we decide to walk around the downtown area to hang out more. I always have room for dessert so we walk to Salt & Straw, my favorite ice cream place, and try all their limited flavors. I get their monthly flavor, huckleberry cornbread pudding, in a cup and pay for D.’s cup as well. After ice cream, we say our goodbyes and I tell them I’ll see them for their wedding in April. $12.08
6 p.m. — My parents call, saying they’re taking my nephew and dogs on a walk and asking if I want to join them. I want to go home and decompress, but I probably decompress for two minutes before my best friend calls me and tells me to meet her at Il Fornaio for drinks and to meet her new friends. So I hop back in my car and meet her for drinks.
7 p.m. — It turns out my best friend is friends with everyone who works at the restaurant and we all end up hanging out at the bar talking about relationships, family and her trip to Hawaii. Her friend makes us two special gin-based cocktails, a mezcal espresso martini, and three house cocktails. We also order a burrata appetizer and bread to share. Since my best friend is friends with this entire restaurant, they only charge us $20. We both give $20 anyway. $20
10 p.m. — We close out the restaurant and the guys are trying to convince us to watch Deadpool & Wolverine but I’m not a fan of DC or Marvel or whatever universe Deadpool is in so I respectfully decline the invitation. I go home and help put my nephew to bed. I shower, brush my teeth and get my clothes ready for Pilates tomorrow at 8 a.m. J. texts me so I stay up a little bit longer so we can talk.
Daily Total: $51.57
Day Six
4 a.m. — I wake up to the worst PMS cramps. The rest of the morning is spent lying on my side praying to Baby Jesus I won’t die.
8 a.m. — I make it to my Pilates class and it feels so good! I talk to my Pilates instructor after class about how much it sucks being unemployed. She was also laid off last year and has been unemployed for almost a year. The job market is brutal and I totally empathize. Sending her good energy! After class, I shower, brush my teeth and get ready to take my nephew to the Discovery Museum with my dad.
10 a.m. — I realize I haven’t eaten post-workout so I ask my dad to drive me to my favorite Mexican restaurant, La Vic’s, so I can order a super quesadilla. I realize the super mistake I've made when the sauce spills all over my jumpsuit. $10.88
10:30 a.m. — My dad pays for parking and our tickets and we take my nephew all around the museum. He has an absolute BLAST. We take him to this water area where he doesn’t understand the concept of physics (he's 18 months old) and gets soaked trying to put these balls down this water torpedo. But he’s making core memories so we let him get on with it. We try to take him to the bathroom to change but he doesn’t want to walk in wet clothes so I get drenched carrying my wet nephew who's laughing and smiling about all the fun he’s having. Meanwhile my jumpsuit is now covered with La Vic’s special sauce and water. This has been enough birth control to last me at least 10 years.
1 p.m. — My dad needs to get gas so he drives to a gas station that’s next to a McDonald’s so we can get my nephew a Happy Meal. I love seeing a squishy baby eat a squishy burger. I have the apples and apple juice.
2 p.m. — It’s the last night before my flight to Singapore and I haven’t packed my bags. Luckily, my company already shipped 99% of my stuff so I’m only bringing three suitcases. Unfortunately, my dog’s health passport won’t be approved in time so I will have to fly back to pick her up in two months. Since I know I’m coming back, I’m not too worried about leaving stuff behind. While I’m packing, my friend K. calls and asks when I’m leaving for Singapore. He’s lucky to catch me! We decide to hang out after my last dinner with my family and friends.
6:30 p.m. — For dinner, I want to go to a seafood boil. In addition to my mom, dad, grandma and nephew, I invite my aunt (who lives across the street) and two of my very close friends. We’ve known each other for more than half our lives so they’re basically family. We all won’t fit in one car so I drive my aunt and we all head to dinner. We already know what we want because we’ve been here so often: six pounds of shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausages, two garlic noodles, steamed rice and two dozen oysters. My aunt is really good friends with the owner and she gives us all free ice cream after dinner. I treat everyone because it’s my last night and I love treating the people I love! $239.74
9 p.m. — After dinner, I split off to see one last friend. I’m very happy K. called to remind me to see him. I call K. to see where he’s at and he tells me to meet at his place because he’s finishing dinner with his roommate. While I’m driving, I call J. because I miss him so much. I tell him I’m hanging out with K., his roommate and his dog. I see K. pulling up to the garage and tell J. I have to go.
10:30 p.m. — K., his roommate, his dog and I have a chill hangout where K. tells me how proud he is of me. He let me use his apartment to take interviews when I was unemployed so I had a more focused and quiet space — he’s such a homie. K. gets the munchies and orders Fosters Freeze, but I’m so full and about to head into a food coma after a long day that I tell him I have to head out. At home, I brush my teeth, shower and get ready for my flight to Singapore tomorrow!
Daily Total: $250.62
Day Seven
6 a.m. — Again, waking up at ungodly hours. It’s probably because I’M MOVING TO SINGAPORE TODAY! I wake up to a few emails about forms I need to fill out before I enter Singapore. My nephew also wakes up around this time so I cuddle him on the couch. I text J. and he proceeds to video call me.
8 a.m. — My dad and I walk the dogs and my nephew before it gets too hot, this time we take the long way. My nephew passes out in the stroller and the dogs are being the goodest dogs on their walk. Afterwards my dad asks me to watch my nephew so he can go to the grocery store. I make some hard-boiled eggs for more egg sandos and my dad comes back with waffles, snacks, and mac and cheese. I’m relieved of babysitting duties so I finally brush my teeth, shower and get ready. Since I’m 99% done with packing and have 12 hours until my flight, I decide to straighten my hair and put some makeup on.
12 p.m. — I’m craving a salad, so I order a Shroomami salad from Sweetgreen and get my mom a miso salmon bowl. While I’m eating, I watch the Olympics with my dad, nephew and grandma. I want to spend time with my family before I leave. $35.90
3 p.m. — I’ve finished packing my suitcases when I remember I wanted to buy some of my beauty products I’m running low on. I drive to an Asian beauty store and buy the Clio mascara and Skin1004 Centella Ampoule. I almost get caught up in buying more products, but I’m moving to Singapore where I will be surrounded by Asian beauty products. $34.91
5 p.m. — My mom decides to take off early today so we walk the dogs and bring my nephew downtown. We walk around downtown and my mom treats us to boba. Of course I have to get my taro egg pudding milk tea. While looking through my purse, I realize I have a vape and bringing vapes to Singapore is illegal, so I call a friend to come meet me downtown so I can give it to her, since she was the one that gifted it to me. She meets me downtown and wants to get boba as well. We hang out for a little bit longer before my parents say they want to grab dinner. My friend says she’ll drop me off at my house so we can talk longer. When she drops me off, my family make her eat the Chinese food they picked up. I’m about to be on an all-expenses-paid business class flight to Singapore where I know they’ll feed me, so I don’t eat.
8 p.m. — Time to go to the airport! I say my goodbyes to my family and my dad sends me off with some words of wisdom. When I arrive at the airport, it turns out the relocation company inputted my name wrong in the system so I freak out, thinking I won’t make it into Singapore. However I breeze through TSA in less than 10 minutes with my Clear membership. Since I’m flying business class, I’m allowed access to the United Polaris lounge. I grab a chair and video call J. one last time before my flight.
10 p.m. — Boarding time! I head to my gate and enter boarding group one. I’m welcomed with champagne, slippers, blankets, pajamas and a Therabody travel pack. I text J. saying we’re never flying economy again. I oscillate between watching Couples Therapy, snacking and sleeping, and the 15-hour flight is actually quite pleasant. When I arrive in Singapore I go through customs with no problem, grab my bags and find the driver with my name on an iPad. He takes my stuff and brings it to this nice SUV with reclining chairs. He takes me to the five-star hotel where I’ll be staying for a month until I find a permanent place. I video call my family and J. and show them the hotel. The front desk tells me breakfast is still going so I grab food before I go out to explore my new country!
Daily Total: $70.81
The Breakdown
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
