Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Since my parents immigrated here, there was always an expectation to attend higher education. I’m from California so I went to university there for the in-state tuition because my parents were going to pay for everything. I have a little sister so I was conscious of tuition costs because I knew my parents would also be paying for her education.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents always taught me to save my money because you would never know when you would need it for an emergency or for big purchases (like mine and my sister's education and their houses). They never taught me about investing though. My parents were very risk-averse so when it came to investing, they would tell me to put my money in CDs or bonds.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was working at an ice cream shop. When I got my license, my parents gave me their old car — I had so much freedom! But that freedom required money so I got a job so I could pay for gas and going out with my friends.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I wouldn’t say I was worried about money growing up, but I was insecure about the wealth difference between me and my friends. My friends all had their own bedroom and bathroom while I grew up sharing a room with my sister and a bathroom with my entire family.



Do you worry about money now?

This past year I was definitely worried about money because I didn’t know when I would be employed again. I was unemployed for one year and I was really going through my savings. Luckily, I just got a new job that will pay me the same as I was earning before I got laid off. Now, I’m not that worried about money because I know I’ll be getting it back again but being laid off really taught me the importance of building a financial safety net. I don’t think I would have survived this entire time without that safety net.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible at 21 when I got my first job. When I got laid off this year, the savings I had built up for myself really helped me when I couldn't find a job for a year. I was lucky that I was able to sublet my apartment and not have to pay rent. I ended up traveling around southeast Asia for four months because my money went further there, and I lived with my parents while I was job hunting. I never asked my parents for money but I knew I could fall back on them and live at home while I put myself back together.