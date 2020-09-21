5:30 p.m. — Work ends early and I decide I have time to join my sketch show's live chat show on Facebook. We used to do a live sketch show in theaters and I've been involved off and on, but during the pandemic, I could join easily during treatment. Since work started, I haven't been able to do it much, but when there's time I join and get in on the fun political talk (and sometimes plain comedy talk).



7:15 p.m. — We wrap up and I do a quick workout. I've been trying to get back in a routine with that after cancer treatment.



8:30 p.m. — Make dinner with the cooked quinoa, sugar snap peas, green onions, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, and a Thai inspired sauce from The Domestic Geek YouTube channel. I also add some shrimp for protein. I've been slightly obsessed with amping up my healthy food and antioxidant intake since beating cancer. We'll never know what exactly caused my non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but I do have some suspicions it could have been an environmental cause, especially since I know several other people who have all worked in the same types of studio buildings I have and also gotten cancer. I'm tempted to Erin Brokovich this and start doing some serious investigating. While I eat, I watch Lovecraft Country on HBO, and it's So. Freaking. Good.



10:30 p.m. — Clean up dinner and go back and watch TV, and get too lazy to shower, so I just get ready for bed before I completely fall asleep and go to bed around 12:30



Daily Total: $0