Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It was always assumed I’d go to college. I went to private school from preschool through high school, and my parents still managed to save to help me with college. In the end, I graduated undergrad with about $25,000 in student loans; I lived at home to pay them off as quickly as I could. I got my MBA a few years after I finished paying them off — I did it slowly over four years so my employer would pay for it.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents never talked to me about money. I grew up privileged (as mentioned, I went to private school my whole life), but I graduated completely in the dark on how to manage money. I married someone who was financially abusive and ended up having to start over when I turned 30 and got a long overdue divorce. I started studying Bogleheads and the financial order of operations and buckled down. Even now, I don’t talk to my parents about money at all.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

When I was 16 I got a job at an upscale local grocery store. I think my Dad made me so I could “understand the value of money”, but my parents tell me I was so motivated to work, I wanted the job. I do appreciate the experience though — the store was very focused on customer service, which has served me well my whole life. It also instilled in me a love of high-quality foods, which I carry with me to this day.



Did you worry about money growing up?

My parents owned their own business and we lived in a really nice house and went on vacation every year. Like me, my brothers all went to private school. I never worried about money.



Do you worry about money now?

I worry about money all the time. I’m a single mom and I have my kids 50% of the time. I don’t receive any child support (nor should I, but even if I lost my job he wouldn’t pay it). My biggest worry is that I feel behind in my investments, and I am working really hard to catch up to save for retirement. My goal for 2025 is to max out my Roth IRA, my 401(k) and my HSA.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I think I’d say I was financially responsible for myself when I graduated college. My parents have helped me through the years and would help me again if I needed them to, but I really would prefer never to use that safety net. Today, if I needed a financial safety net, I could sell my rental home.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I was going through my divorce, my parents helped me with $500 a month to keep me afloat. They also gave me and my ex-husband $5,000 as a wedding present and paid for a good chunk of our wedding.