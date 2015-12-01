10 Things To Do Before You Go Home For The Holidays

Take Out The Trash

It's really important to keep this in mind once you've cleaned out your fridge. It's also just a nice courtesy to future you, who may be arriving with the spoils of travel in tow and in need of space to unpack, unwrap, and try on in peace.



Do Your Laundry

You'll obviously need clean underwear for your trip, and it'll be nice to have an empty hamper upon your return where you can just dump all of the week's soiled separates. As someone who once spilled red wine on his white jeans at the onset of a transcontinental flight, I can attest to the validity of this statement.



Make Your Bed

What could be better than coming home to your clean, no-rotting-food-in-the-garbage-smells apartment, turning on the heat, and tucking yourself in for the night? Or day. Or whenever, really.

