Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, absolutely. My parents met at a top university and my mother has a graduate degree. I don't think there was any question I would at least do an undergrad degree, and my parents paid for my bachelor's and my integrated master's completely. I graduated with no student debt, for which I am extremely grateful. I was awarded a studentship for my PhD, which fully covered the cost and my stipend, so I also have no debt from that.